Watch: The Undertaker’s Daughter Kaia Calaway Shows Off Impressive Ring Skills

It looks like the legacy of The Undertaker may live on through the next generation.

Kaia Faith Calaway, the 12-year-old daughter of WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Michelle McCool, is already turning heads with her passion—and early talent—for professional wrestling.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Deadman revealed that Kaia is “obsessed” with wrestling, though he admitted to having some reservations about the industry’s demanding nature. McCool added that Kaia has been deeply interested in wrestling since she was just four years old.

Now, fans are getting a glimpse of her potential.

This week, McCool posted a video to Instagram showing Kaia training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. In the clip, the young Calaway confidently launches off the top rope with eye-catching precision and form.

“REAL TALK -> legit look away for 5 minutes & turn around to find my child flying through the air!!!!” McCool wrote in the caption.

Kaia’s access to elite coaching—through both her parents and WWE’s developmental infrastructure—gives her a unique head start in the business. With Michelle McCool and The Undertaker currently serving as mentors on WWE’s upcoming reality series Legends & Future Greats, Kaia is already surrounded by top-tier guidance as she inches closer to a possible in-ring future.

While there’s no official confirmation that Kaia is beginning formal WWE training, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of The Phenom’s daughter stepping into the squared circle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE's next potential generational star.