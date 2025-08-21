Michael Cole And Jim Ross Among Sports Media’s Most Influential Play-By-Play Voices

According to an article in the New York Times written by Richard Deitsch, both Jim Ross and Michael Cole have been recognized as the most impactful play-by-play sports TV voices of the 21st century.

The section on Ross and Cole reads: “Michael Cole and Jim Ross also get a mention here. Yes, pro wrestling is not a sport; it is scripted athletic entertainment. But Cole and Ross fall under the aegis of play-by-play broadcasters for me and they delivered with verve and passion for their audience. Think about how many millions of people have heard their wrestling calls since 2000 between WWE/WWF, WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW.”