Charlotte Flair Eyes Ric Flair’s Title Record, Talks WrestleMania 41 Match Against Tiffany Stratton

In a new interview with SI.com, Charlotte Flair opened up about her high-profile showdown with Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, calling the bout everything it needed to be.

“I think the match was everything that it needed to be,” Flair said. “It definitely got super personal, extremely heated going into WrestleMania. The personal story and how physical it was, the elaborate entrances, we both had our own unique entrance. I thought she showed up and showed out. I thought it was great.”

The WrestleMania clash was praised for its intensity and storytelling, with Stratton holding her own in one of the biggest matches of her career. Flair’s comments confirm that the veteran was impressed by the rising star’s performance on the grandest stage.

Beyond WrestleMania, Flair also addressed her long-standing pursuit of championship history — specifically, chasing her father Ric Flair’s legendary record of 16 world title reigns.

“The first part of my career, I really didn’t think about it,” Charlotte admitted. “Now that I’m so close, I don’t think for me it’s about tying or breaking John [Cena], but… could I have the opportunity to tie or break my father. The competition was with him, not necessarily tied to Cena.”

Flair is currently a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion, placing her within striking distance of her father’s historic milestone. With momentum on her side and history in her sights, the “Queen” continues to build her legacy as one of WWE’s most decorated and dominant performers.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Charlotte Flair’s WWE journey.