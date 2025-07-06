Rikishi & Jacob Fatu Drop New Music Track “Hello” Amid WWE Momentum

It’s a Fatu family affair — inside and outside the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and rising SmackDown star Jacob Fatu have joined forces on a brand-new music track titled “Hello.” The song was officially announced today via Rikishi’s social media and arrives at a pivotal moment in Jacob’s surging WWE career.

Written by both Rikishi and Jacob Fatu, the track was produced by Frank Ware Jr. and recorded at Off the Top Studios. Ware also handled mixing and mastering duties under Hieranarchy-Studios. “Hello” features additional vocals from Rikishi himself and has been released under the RIKISHI ENTERTAINMENT label.

In the announcement post, Rikishi praised his nephew’s journey to WWE stardom, celebrating both his perseverance and talent:

“Jacob Fatu was destined to make noise in the industry. He had his ups and downs but he was able to persevere. He spent years perfecting his craft. Now, he finally gets to show the world how talented he truly is… In the ring, and on the Mic. It’s a Fatu Thang. YADADAMEAN!”

The musical collaboration adds another layer to Jacob Fatu’s breakout moment, as the Bloodline’s newest enforcer continues to dominate on WWE television following his SmackDown debut.

The release of “Hello” showcases the multifaceted talents of the Fatu family — proving once again that when it comes to leaving a legacy, the sky’s the limit.

Listen to the new track below:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Jacob Fatu’s WWE run, Rikishi’s latest ventures, and more news from the world of wrestling and entertainment.