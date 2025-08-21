Booker T Believes Karrion Kross Needs To Rebuild Like Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics, including Karrion Kross’s pro wrestling future after his departure from WWE, on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T said, “You know, maybe it’s one of those cases where they want Karrion Kross to go build himself like a lot of other guys, like a Drew McIntyre. Drew was in the same position, where he was highly touted. He’s a guy that you never thought would be on the cutting block and boom, he gets released. Jinder Mahal, another guy. Cody Rhodes left. So I just think this may be one of the cases of Karrion Kross having to go out there and do something, make a name for yourself, make yourself marketable, give us a reason to pay you some big money.”

On WWE not paying talent to sit:

“One thing with Karrion Kross is, WWE normally don’t pay guys if they’re not working. That’s not their M.O. If you’re not working, they let your ass go. And Karrion Kross hadn’t done a whole lot of work since he’s been there at all.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)