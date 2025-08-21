Official LVSA Report Confirms 118,641 Fans Attended WWE WrestleMania 41

According to WrestleNomics, the Las Vegas Sports Authority (LVSA) has reported the official attendance figures for WWE WrestleMania 41, which took place this past April.

The LVSA revealed that the event attracted a total of 118,641 fans over two nights—58,538 attendees on the first night and 60,103 on the second night.

The report also noted that WWE’s reported attendance figures of 61,467 for Saturday and 63,226 for Sunday may include suite attendees.

It remains unclear whether the numbers provided by the LVSA reflect tickets distributed or actual ticket sales and whether suite attendees are included in those totals.

According to the “Stadium Activity” report, 81% of attendees on Saturday were from out of town, while 84% were from outside the city on Sunday. Furthermore, it was reported that 98% of those attending on Saturday traveled to Las Vegas specifically for WrestleMania, with 97% of Sunday attendees doing the same.

WrestleMania recorded the highest attendance at Allegiant Stadium during the April to June quarter, surpassing other events such as a Post Malone concert (53,738 attendees), a Kendrick Lamar concert (52,328), two Coldplay concerts (49,950 and 50,518), an AC/DC concert (48,899), and a Shakira concert (46,120).