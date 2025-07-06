Saturday Night’s Main Event Has Over Twice The Ticket Sales Of WWE Evolution

WWE is set for a massive weekend in Atlanta with back-to-back premium events scheduled for State Farm Arena.

Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring the highly anticipated retirement match of Bill Goldberg against Gunther, will take place on Saturday, July 12. The following night, Sunday, July 13, will see the return of WWE Evolution, the company’s all-women’s premium live event.

According to @WrestleTix, 10,731 tickets have been distributed for SNME, while 4,804 tickets have been distributed for Evolution as of the latest update.

The account provided insight into the current seating trends and ticket movement:

“Based on resale patterns, I’d expect SNME to have more upper deck sections occupied. Evolution, on the other hand, has very little resale activity up there and a significantly lower price point in the lower bowl, so it’s likely anyone with combo tickets in the upper deck will be moved to the lower bowl. It also looks like much of the hard cam side hasn’t been opened yet. We’ll know more as we get closer and once photos from the shows start coming in.”

