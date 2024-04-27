Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

It was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will have a face-to-face segment prior to their championship match at Backlash France.

Next week’s SmackDown will also see the first-ever episode of the RKO Show with “The Viper” Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) defend their title against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and The Final Testament’s The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) battle New Catch Republic (“The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate) in a tag team Match.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

Cody and AJ come face to face next week!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/bS7wqHo4qb — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 27, 2024