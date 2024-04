WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with TVInsider.com on a number of topics including what she believes is the biggest adjustment in being called up to the main roster.

Stratton said, “I would definitely say travel would be the number one, craziest, hardest thing to adapt to, you’re traveling every week, twice or more a week.”

“In NXT, I would travel maybe every couple of months, I would say travel is the hardest part of everything.”