Backstage News From This Week’s WWE RAW (6/5/2023)

* Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “a number of talents relayed how much fun they had working in front of the Hartford, CT crowd last night and pointed out Hartford is not a city like Montreal or NYC that normally has the reputation for being ‘on fire’ as they were singing songs and loudly chanting.”

* Despite being backstage at RAW on May 29th, Tommaso Ciampa was not present this week. Drew McIntyre was also not backstage at RAW. Ciampa is said to be reuniting with Johnny Gargano, and a video package featuring Gargano aired during RAW.

* According to reports, WWE was pleased with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance’s performance in their RAW debut against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Carter and Chance lost, but they put up a good fight against the tag team champions.