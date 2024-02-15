Backstage News On Braun Strowman Having Discussions With TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, WWE star Braun Strowman has had discussions with TNA Wrestling about a potential deal.

TNA even negotiated with Strowman’s agent, and the talks reached the point that creative was already being talked about for the former RAW Tag Team Champion, but as far as the deal being seven figures, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The report also stated that there have been talks about changes in the company’s budget and production, but sources within Anthem have said that changes in TNA Wrestling are actually software upgrades more than anything else.

The schedule for the company going forward appears to be the same, but they are apparently looking to reduce some of the costs compared to last year.