Backstage News On Buddy Matthews’ Status Following AEW Collision

The main event of this past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Buddy Matthews of the House of Black team up with Malakai Black and Brody King to face The Bang Bang Gang in a trio match. The match saw Matthews being taken out mid-way after he hit a Meteora off the top rope, and he favored his knee.

Fightful Select reports that the spot where Matthews hit the Meteora was planned along with him being taken away, so it appears Matthews wasn’t legitimately injured during the matchup.

More updates will given on the status of Matthews once it becomes available.