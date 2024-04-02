Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s Segment On WWE RAW

In order to set up one of the main events of WrestleMania 40, WWE used a familiar segment from a previous vignette.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre on night two this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with CM Punk providing commentary.

On Monday’s RAW, McIntyre was at a funeral home, where he stood by a casket and delivered a eulogy-like speech about how CM Punk has no match at WrestleMania 40. He claimed that at the Royal Rumble, the world missed out on seeing an out-of-shape has-been main event WrestleMania because his brittle, fragile body failed him worse than it did in the UFC.

McIntyre stated that Punk’s tricep wanted to be as far away from him as possible, just like the rest of us. He declared Rollins broken, had one foot in the grave, and vowed to defeat him at WrestleMania.

WWE, as seen below, used the same venue that TNA Wrestling had previously used for two funeral segments. It’s possible that Jeremy Borash suggested using the venue because he was in TNA at the time the other segments were filmed.