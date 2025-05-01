Pat McAfee’s RAW Promo Draws High Praise: “Most Believable In A Long Time”

On the April 28, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, Pat McAfee delivered one of the most intense promos of his WWE career. The emotionally-charged segment saw McAfee respond to the shocking assault he and Michael Cole endured from GUNTHER a week prior. That confrontation has now led to an official match between McAfee and GUNTHER at WWE Backlash, scheduled for May 10, 2025.

The promo received high praise from across the wrestling world, with multiple veterans weighing in.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, speaking on Busted Open Radio, applauded the authenticity of the moment.

“[He] was sticking up for Michael Cole, and probably one of the most believable things I’ve heard anybody say on a wrestling show in quite some time,” Bully said. “I’m a big fan of the unassuming and unlikely hero. We’ve seen Pat McAfee in the ring a couple of times already. We know he can go in the ring, but last night, to me, felt like he was doing it for the first time.”

He continued, emphasizing how real McAfee’s passion came across:

“Last night I felt Pat McAfee, his buttons had been really pushed, ’cause he showed his admiration for Michael Cole… McAfee literally stood up for him when he stood up on the announce table and told the world, ‘F you, GUNTHER, if you’ve got a problem with Cole, you’ve got a problem with me too.’ I really liked it.”

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) also chimed in, praising the promo’s emotional foundation:

“I really liked it, especially when you tie it into Michael Cole so much,” Nemeth shared. “Not internet, not just Twitter—in general, some people like Pat McAfee, some people hate him being on wrestling commentary. Michael Cole, however, has that built-in equity of decades of work… So that is the perfect way to do it.”

McAfee and Cole’s on-air partnership has become a fan-favorite dynamic in WWE commentary, and now it’s translating to in-ring storytelling, with McAfee stepping up to defend the man who gave him his shot.

With McAfee vs. GUNTHER now confirmed for WWE Backlash 2025, fans can expect a clash of styles—and emotion—as the former NFL punter takes on one of WWE’s most dangerous competitors.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on WWE Backlash and all breaking wrestling news.