Zelina Vega Reacts To Title Win And Husband Aleister Black’s WWE Return

Zelina Vega had a night to remember last Friday on WWE SmackDown, capturing her first-ever singles championship and witnessing her husband, Aleister Black, make a shocking return to the company.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Vega opened up about her whirlwind emotions following her WWE Women’s United States Championship victory over Chelsea Green, revealing her mindset heading into the bout and sharing the backstage moment that made the night even more special.

“I think it was more shock and disbelief than anything else because it didn’t feel real until I heard the bell ring,” Vega said, describing her emotional reaction. “It’s funny because I hate crying, but the two moments where I just allowed myself to be in the moment were the ones where I was kind of the most raw.”

Vega compared the moment to her tearful performance at Backlash in Puerto Rico, noting that she allowed her “eight-year-old self” to live through the experience.

Despite her landmark win, Vega admitted she sensed the crowd had given up hope of seeing her succeed.

“I felt like the crowd kind of gave up on me, if I’m being honest… like, ‘Okay, this is just another match, and then she’s gonna lose.’ But everybody in the arena was shocked, like everybody. Even people backstage.”

Adding to the emotional night was the unexpected return of her husband, Aleister Black, which brought Vega a surprising sense of calm prior to her match.

“I’m usually super, super nervous… but that day, because of obviously my husband coming back, I was at such an ease. It was crazy.”

Vega hinted that the title change may have been a late-day decision, sparked in part by her and Chelsea Green working together on a pitch.

“Chelsea and I coming together and wanting to do this together… we think that this is a really cool idea,” she revealed, while praising Green’s in-ring ability and professionalism.

The combination of personal and professional triumphs made the night feel symbolic for Vega.

“It really just felt like the fairy tale ending to that,” she said. “It felt like after everything that both him and I had been through… that chapter of the crazy is done, and now we can start this new chapter.”

Vega recalled one especially meaningful moment backstage following Black’s return:

“Honestly, my favorite part was… Hunter hugging him afterwards and saying, ‘Welcome home.’ That was really, really nice.”

Zelina Vega now enters a new chapter in her WWE career as the reigning Women’s United States Champion, with Aleister Black back by her side.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, and the latest from WWE SmackDown.