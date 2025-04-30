Steve Austin Explains Why He Said No To Logan Paul’s Prime Offer

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has confirmed recent reports that he declined an offer from Logan Paul to appear at WrestleMania 41 dressed in a Prime Hydration bottle costume.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Austin addressed Paul’s earlier claims on Impaulsive, acknowledging the situation once it had been made public.

“So since it’s out there, yeah, I turned it down,” Austin stated.

The Texas Rattlesnake explained that his decision was rooted in brand alignment and product familiarity, especially with his ongoing business in the beer industry.

“I’m in the beer business. I sell Broken Skull Beer,” Austin said. “And you know, we’re in about 25 or 30 states. I don’t know anything about [Prime], about the ingredients in it, if it’s good, if it’s bad, or whatever… it just wasn’t my thing.”

Austin emphasized that the decision wasn’t a shot at Paul or his booming hydration brand.

“And that’s no disrespect to him or his product. He’s doing really well, obviously he’s hustling and he’s going and getting it — more power to him.”

Ultimately, Austin felt the proposed appearance didn’t align with his legendary on-screen persona.

“No man, it’s just not my gimmick,” Austin concluded. “It just wasn’t a great fit for Steve Austin.”

