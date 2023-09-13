Backstage News On Heath’s Status With Impact Wrestling

Heath could become a free agent in the near future.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former Heath Slater’s Impact Wrestling contract will expire in October. As of now, he is set to enter free agency because a new contract has not been reached.

Heath debuted for Impact at Slammiversary 2020 after 14 years with WWE and has been there ever since. On one occasion, he shared the Impact World Tag Team Titles with Rhino. Heath’s most recent Impact singles victory came on the August 3 episode, when he defeated Alan Angels.