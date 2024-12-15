Backstage News On If Bryan Danielson Will Be Able To Compete At AEW All In: Texas

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson said he will be at AEW All In: Texas, although he doesn’t know if he can wrestle at the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, if Danielson continues to seek alternative treatments for his neck injury, such as stem cell treatment, then there is a distinct possibility that he can compete at the event. If he has to have neck surgery, he won’t recover in time for the show on July 12, 2025.

Danielson previously stated that surgery is his last resort, but he thinks he has a 50-50 chance of returning to the ring. Either way, Danielson said he will be at All In: Texas, even if it means doing commentary or having a non-wrestling role.