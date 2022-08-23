Backstage News on Johnny Gargano’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE comeback on RAW from Toronto. Click here for our original report on his return and video highlights of what happened.

Gargano’s return was kept a secret at the arena, thanks to efforts by WWE. According to Fightful Select, the majority of the RAW talent and production staff were unaware that Gargano was making a comeback.

Most people learned that Gargano was returning when he passed through the backstage area of the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Furthermore, the internal run-down sheet provided to WWE Producers before the show did not include Gargano’s name.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Gargano was expected to rejoin WWE now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is in charge of operations. It was also reported that shortly after the most recent change in WWE management, Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was tasked with getting in touch with Gargano. According to Fightful Select, throughout Gargano’s free agency period, which started in December after his WWE NXT contract expired, WWE continued to be interested in re-signing him. WWE representatives reportedly understood and considered Garganao’s wishes and time off throughout that process.

There has been no talk of serious negotiations between Gargano and AEW, and despite Gargano’s cameo appearance earlier this summer, Impact Wrestling was never a serious consideration. Although several AEW employees were pursuing Gargano, sources did not believe he would sign a contract with them this year.

The future of Candice LeRae, Gargano’s wife, in the WWE is still unknown. Since May, she has been a free agent. Candice and Johnny welcomed their first child, a baby son named Quill, on February 17 of this year.

As of this writing, WWE has not added Gargano to the RAW roster, but it appears that he will be involved in a feud with Theory.

