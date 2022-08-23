Johnny Gargano Returns to WWE on RAW

After months of rumors about a potential switch to AEW, Johnny Gargano returned to WWE and is now a part of the RAW brand.

Gargano began his promo by expressing gratitude to the crowd and discussing his nine-month absence from the ring. He admitted that he was unsure of his next steps and that retirement was an option.

Gargano mentioned that he is betting on himself, that “Johnny Wrestling is back in WWE,” and that he wants to win titles, including the WWE Championship. Then Theory interrupted Gargano. Theory put over his own accomplishments and claimed that Gargano took him under his wing and it’s almost like “I’m the veteran and you’re the rookie.”

Gargano kicked Theory in the face after Theory teased doing the “high 5” like they did in NXT. Gargano’s first feud on RAW has indeed been set up.

This is Gargano’s first major appearance since last December, although he did make a special Impact Wrestling cameo back in July. Given that Triple H is now the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative, it was expected that Gargano might return to WWE. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Gargano had been contacted soon after the most recent management shuffle by WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Since his NXT contract expired in December, Gargano has been one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. He hasn’t competed since NXT WarGames on December 5. On February 17 of this year, he and his wife, free agent Candice LeRae, welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Quill.

