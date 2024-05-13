Carmelo Hayes Believes That Many WWE Main Roster Stars Have Been Feeling Too “Comfortable”

Carmelo Hayes discussed his storyline with Bobby Lashley on WWE Smackdown in an interview with The Masked Man Show.

“I feel a lot of guys up on that main roster, they’re just comfortable. They’ve been there for a long time. They’ve been making a lot of money for a long time. You got somebody like me coming in, I haven’t experienced the things that they’ve experienced … he’s right about that. I haven’t had all the accolades that Bobby’s had, I haven’t had all those things. I’m not coming in quiet and I’m not coming in timid; I’m coming in strong.

Like I said, they’re comfortable and I’m coming in to make everybody uncomfortable. I want them to know that I’m there, want them to feel my presence, I want them to see me as a threat. I’m not intimidated by anyone up there, like the same energy I brought in the Black and Gold, where I said, ‘Well, why can’t that be me?’ That’s the same way I look around that locker room on ‘SmackDown.’ Why can’t that be me? You know, that’s why I went and challenged Cody Rhodes on my first night because, you know, why can’t that be me? So, Bobby is going to feel what Bobby is going to feel.”

