Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Opening Segment And New Match Revealed

WWE intends to carry the momentum from tonight’s episode of Raw into the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event later this month.

The King of the Ring quarterfinals featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso and GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston has been confirmed by the company. Lyra Valkyria will compete against Zoey Stark in the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals, while IYO SKY will face Shayna Baszler. Becky Lynch, the Women’s World Champion, will also face off against an unknown star.

According to PWInsider.com, Drew McIntyre will do a promo during the show’s opening segment. The first match is scheduled to be SKY vs. Baszler, followed by Gunther vs. Kingston, which is expected to receive a lot of attention.

A new match has been announced: Bronston Reed will face Akira Toazawa.

Keep in mind that these are current plans as of this afternoon.