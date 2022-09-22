Backstage News on Original Plans for AEW All Out and Full Gear Main Events

Jon Moxley is the new AEW world champion after defeating Bryan Danielson on the this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what was supposed to happen for the main events of AEW All Out and Full Gear 2022 during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer said, “[Tony Khan] put the [interim] championship on him [Jon Moxley] when CM Punk got hurt the first time because he thought [Moxley] was the best guy for the job and the guy to build up Punk before Punk faced MJF. The original plan for Chicago was Punk/MJF but because Punk got hurt and had to win the [unified] championship, they had to delay Punk and MJF. It was going to be for the November pay-per-view [Full Gear] so it’s probably Moxley and MJF at Full Gear, most likely.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, where he discussed the amount of time he spends planning out storylines in advance.

“Well, I was thinking about that through the summer, about All Out, Grand Slam, and then building towards Full Gear. You have to be on your toes in this business and all sports because injuries happen, unexpected circumstances happen, and plans change. So we’ve been ready to make changes as things happen, as injuries happen. Right now the roster is very healthy, very strong, and it’s coming together for one of the best events we’ve ever put together. So you know, you always have to be ready, watching, having plans in place, but then keeping an eye on what’s happening.”

