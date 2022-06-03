Backstage News on Roman Reigns and The Usos – Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

On Sunday night, WWE presents the Hell in a Cell premium live event, which is expected to showcase a majority of RAW matches. WWE is scheduled to announce additional SmackDown matchups tonight, as no matches featuring SmackDown talent have been confirmed thus far.

After defeating RK-Bro a few weeks back, the Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura won a championship opportunity after defeating The Usos in a non-title contest on RAW via disqualification.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed whether this match could be added to the card and what the future holds for Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns was removed from the Money in the Bank advertising after WWE moved the event from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Reigns is also rumored d to wrestle Riddle at the event.

“SmackDown on Friday is the go-home for this unbelievable pay-per-view show that as of mid-week The Uso’s match with Nakamura and Riddle was not scheduled for Sunday’s pay-per-view. Now, it could be on Sunday’s pay-per-view, but, the plan was for it to be…they are doing the match. The plan was to do it in Vegas [Money in the Bank], which the plan for Vegas was [also] Roman Reigns against Riddle. Now, Roman Reigns is not necessarily off that show, but Roman Reigns and Riddle is probably off the show. They can always change their minds. They can change everything tomorrow.

Meltzer later added, “I mean, it makes no sense to me that The Uso’s match wouldn’t be on this show. It just doesn’t even make sense, but we’ll see.”

