Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s ROH Appearance

As PWMania.com previously stated, Ronda Rousey made her Ring of Honor debut on November 17th, 2023 in Inglewood, CA, following the AEW Collision/Rampage shows. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Ronda is not interested in wrestling right now, and he explained why.
He stated, “Her doing the ROH show was only basically a favor to alleviate a complex political issue and help her friend Marina Shafir. It had nothing to do with any current interest in signing a pro wrestling deal and from those very close to the situation, in no way made it more likely at all that if she did want to come back in a couple of years, that AEW would be her choice.”
Following the conclusion of Full Gear, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan said that they “would love to have her back some time.”
Athena/Billie Starkz vs Ronda Rousey/Marina Shafir had some amazing wrestling!
Honestly, a motivated Ronda outside of WWE in her two matches so far has been great to watch. pic.twitter.com/Y81oi6Lh3E
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 24, 2023