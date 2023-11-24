Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s ROH Appearance

As PWMania.com previously stated, Ronda Rousey made her Ring of Honor debut on November 17th, 2023 in Inglewood, CA, following the AEW Collision/Rampage shows. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Ronda is not interested in wrestling right now, and he explained why.

He stated, “Her doing the ROH show was only basically a favor to alleviate a complex political issue and help her friend Marina Shafir. It had nothing to do with any current interest in signing a pro wrestling deal and from those very close to the situation, in no way made it more likely at all that if she did want to come back in a couple of years, that AEW would be her choice.”

Following the conclusion of Full Gear, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan said that they “would love to have her back some time.”