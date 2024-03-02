Backstage News On Sting Descending From The Rafters For His AEW Dynamite Entrance

The final moments of this past Wednesday night’s AEW Revolution go-home episode of Dynamite saw “The Icon” Sting descend from the rafters for the first time in 17 years before laying waste to The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson). The spot had the fans all over the world go crazy as it was The Icon’s signature entrance dating back to his days in WCW, but there were also tons of concern as a similar spot led to the tragic passing of Owen Hart in 1999.

Fightful Select reports that AEW President Tony Khan made absolutely sure that everything was done as it should be done and that he wasn’t being insensitive. Khan even reached out to Martha Hart prior to Sting descending from the rafters.

The report also states that Khan and Hart conferred, with Hart giving Khan her blessing and the Sting spot was only finalized after their conversation.

Sting is set to team up with Darby Allin as they will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in the main event of tomorrow’s Revolution PPV.