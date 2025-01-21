Backstage News On TNA’s Reaction Over PCO’s Actions At The People vs. GCW

As PWMania.com previously reported, PCO competed in the Kick-Off Rumble at The People vs. GCW and won the match. He then pulled out the TNA Digital Media Title after the matchup and hit it with a sledgehammer, after which he began to cut a promo before the show cut to an ad.

According to Fightful Select, TNA was “livid” about the situation involving PCO and believed that PCO did what he did because the company had decided not to renew his contract. TNA noted that PCO had a replica title while they were in possession of the real championship.

PCO was scheduled to drop his championship and conclude his time with TNA on this Thursday’s episode, which coincided with the expiration of his contract. However, PCO is reportedly done with TNA, as his deal with them expired at the end of 2024.