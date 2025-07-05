Producers From Thursday’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT Revealed (7/3/2025)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers of Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT. The episode was headlined by a King’s Speech segment featuring “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

Below is the list of producers:

– Jazz produced the Rosemary vs. Dani Luna match for Xplosion, The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford tag team match, and Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly Knockouts World Championship Match.

– Sami Callihan produced the JDC vs. Jack Price match for Xplosion.

– Tommy Dreamer and Delirious produced the Cedric Alexander, Order 4, and Mustafa Ali segments, as well as the segment with Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

– Ace Steel produced the Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona match.

– Lance Storm produced the Zachary Wentz vs. Nic Nemeth match.