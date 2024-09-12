Backstage News On Who Was Originally Planned To Beat Bryan Danielson For AEW Title

Bryan Danielson has been the talk of the wrestling world since he won the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. This is due to his impressive victory over Swerve Strickland in a career vs. title match that headlined the AEW All In London 2024 pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium, as well as what occurred at All Out.

Jon Moxley attacked him after retaining the title over Jack Perry and placed a plastic bag over his head. Darby Allin had already earned a title shot against Danielson at the Grand Slam event on September 25.

That has changed, with Danielson wrestling Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match and Allin defending his title against Moxley at Grand Slam. The winner of Moxley vs. Allin will face Danielson for the world title. Although not confirmed, the future title bout is likely to take place at WrestleDream in November.

As Dave Meltzer previously stated, there were serious discussions about putting the title on Allin soon. Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW had previously decided to place the title on Allin.

Meltzer stated, “The winner between Moxley and Darby is going to wrestle Danielson for the title in Tacoma [WrestleDream]. Darby was at one point winning that match, and he’s from the area essentially. Seattle. However, the money match right now is very clearly Moxley.”

Meltzer continued, “He’ll do other matches. I did see the poster for the [Grand Slam] Australia show [in February]. And, you know, one of the key things in there is this: there is no Danielson [advertised].”