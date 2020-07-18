Backstage News On Why WWE Booked Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins On RAW

As seen during Monday night’s WWE RAW broadcast, Kevin Owens worked a match against Seth Rollins and wound up picking up the win. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE booked the match as a way to re-ignite the feud between Owens and Rollins in the event that Rey Mysterio doesn’t re-sign with WWE.

As many of you know by now, Rey Mysterio will be facing Seth Rollins in an “Eye for an Eye” match this Sunday night. The winner of the match has to take the other man’s eye out, which WWE will be using CGI to do. While Mysterio and WWE have been in negotiations as of late, no deal had been reached as of earlier this week.

Owens agreed to work the last set of WWE TV tapings after he was able to talk Vince McMahon into announcing a new mask policy. Talents who don’t wear one will be fined.