Backstage News On WWE’s Long-Term Plans For Cody Rhodes, Rumored WrestleMania 40 Match

In the main event of WrestleMania 39 night two last month, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, shocking many fans who had been rooting for Rhodes to defeat Reigns.

Fans questioned what the actual long-term strategy was for Reigns’ title reign following the show.

Both Reigns and Rhodes will compete at Saturday’s Night of Champions. Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a Backlash rematch, while Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Reigns vs. Rhodes will likely return at WrestleMania 40 next year, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Reigns vs. Rhodes is the long-term course for the ultimate destination match, according to Meltzer. Although WrestleMania is a strong possibility, a lot can happen at this point.

Meltzer wrote, “As far as long-term goes, Reigns vs. Rhodes is the long-term direction for the ultimate destination match. WrestleMania is a strong possibility, but this far out there are so many things that can happen”

Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at two upcoming WWE premium live events, as PWMania.com previously reported. There was also a rumor killer on WWE’s plans for Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

