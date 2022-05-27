Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles

WWE is planning a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely without pay following their walkout at RAW earlier this month, WWE stated that a tournament would be held in the near future to crown new champions. The Banks – Naomi incident has been covered extensively in the media.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that numerous pitches for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles tournament have been made.

A four-team tournament has been mentioned on at least two of the pitches. Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, and Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, despite their separation, would be the four teams.

Now that Vega’s injury has been discovered, it’s likely that another team will be used to replace Carmella and Vega. Click here for our report on Vega’s injury and possible push plans for when she returns.

As mentioned above, it has been revealed that Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely without pay. Click here to read our report regarding that situation.