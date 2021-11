Fightful.com noted the following regarding the Producers for various segments:

* Abyss and Petey Williams produced RKBro and Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgs, AJ Styles and Omos.

* Jason Jordon produced Adam Pearce’s announcement and Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley.

* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Big E vs. Chad Gable.

* Adam Pearce produced Reginald vs. Drake Maverick.

* TJ Wilson, Pat Buck and Molly Holly produced the women’s Fatal Five-Way match.