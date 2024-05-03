WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Brackets Set To Be Revealed This Weekend

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring brackets are expected to be revealed soon.

WWE had planned to bring back the tournament in Saudi Arabia last year, but it was scrapped. WWE chose the Night of Champions theme over the King and Queen of the Ring.

The final tournament, in 2021, saw Xavier Woods defeat Finn Balor in the finals to become King of the Ring, while Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the Queen’s Crown Tournament.

The tournament will be held at a themed event in Saudi Arabia on May 27th. Gunther Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre have announced their participation in the men’s tournament. According to WrestleVotes, the brackets will be revealed this weekend.

WrestleVotes stated, “I’m told the King of the Ring / Queen of the Ring brackets will be revealed throughout the weekend. The RAW side will be revealed during tomorrow’s Backlash PLE while the SD side will be revealed during this Mondays RAW.”