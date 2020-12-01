Backstage News Regarding WWE RAW and Jeff Hardy’s Injury Scare

– The final draft for this week’s WWE RAW script was sent out less than 25 minutes before the show went live on the USA Network, according to a new report by Fightful Select. It’s believed that “considerable changes” to RAW have been made in recent weeks with some of those changes being out of WWE’s control.
– Jeff Hardy defeated Elias on this week’s WWE RAW with a swanton bomb to the outside of the ring through a table. However, there was concern about Hardy’s well-being because the back of his head hit the steel steps when he landed. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted the following about Jeff Hardy’s injury scare:
All indications are that Jeff Hardy was fine after tonight's spot. I've asked about Elias, too, since the landing was rough. I haven't heard back on that front
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 1, 2020
Yikes. Jeff's head, man.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zARIAajKaf
— GIFSkull III (Backup) – #WWERaw (@SkullGIF) December 1, 2020