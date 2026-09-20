Backstage Reason Gisele Shaw Dropped The MLP Women’s Canadian Championship

As PWMania.com previously reported, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced that Gisele Shaw signed an exclusive contract earlier this month. Following this announcement, Shaw dropped the MLP Women’s Canadian Championship to Priscilla Kelly on MLP Mayhem this past Wednesday.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (as noted by F4WOnline.com), Shaw was originally expected to hold the title until October. However, her contract with NWA prohibits her from working on television shows for other promotions. Meltzer commented on Shaw’s split with MLP owner Scott D’Amore earlier this year and the timing of her title loss. He emphasized that Shaw’s loss of the championship was primarily due to her new deal with NWA rather than her split with D’Amore.

Meltzer further pointed out that, despite the split, D’Amore still booked Shaw strongly throughout the summer, presenting her as the face of the company’s women’s division. It is important to note that Shaw lost the title to Kelly during the August 8th taping, which aired this past Wednesday. She did retain the championship against B3CCA during the August 15th TV taping. Shaw bid farewell to MLP with a social media post earlier this week.

Shaw is currently the reigning NWA World Women’s TV Champion, having captured the title from Sirena Veil in late July 2026.