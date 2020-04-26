Backstage Rumor On Vince McMahon’s Recent Attitude and His Segment On WWE SmackDown

As previously PWMania.com previously reported, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com discussed Vince McMahon’s backstage demeanor being described as “grumpy” and there being a running joke about people making an effort to stay away from him.

According to a report from Fightful, the Triple H 25th anniversary segment from Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast went over the time it was originally planned for the show. The segment was planned to last around ten minutes but it went for nearly 20.

When SmackDown ended on Friday night, many fans were left wondering “what the hell was that?!”. Of course, Vince McMahon came out for Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration and acted like we’ve never seen him before. Take this for what it’s worth, but the WrestleVotes Twitter account spoke with a source who said that Vince simply doesn’t care right now with all the misfortune surrounding WrestleMania 36, no fans in attendance, the XFL, and more. Their source said the following,

“That is what he’s been like the last 2 weeks or so I’m seeing. Think this pandemic, Mania cancelled, XFL getting killed has finally got to him and he’s at the ‘f–k it’ part of it all. ‘Screw it Vince’ could be wild.”