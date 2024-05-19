WWE NXT Wrestler Makes In-Ring Debut At Saturday’s Live Event

On Saturday night, WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL, during which a well-known name made her in-ring debut.

Derrian Gobourne became the company’s NIL athlete in June 2022. She was a seven-time All-American/National Champion while at Auburn University.

Last year, she participated in the SummerSlam tryouts alongside notable names such as Ajiea Lee Hargrave, Destinee Brown, Anthony Luke, Peyton Prussin, and Josh Black, which led to her signing.

She competed at the event alongside Stevie Turner, but lost to Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey.

Former auburn gymnast derrian gobourne has made her wrestling debut pic.twitter.com/iPVqQgEpR2 — LIA💋 (@belairkey) May 19, 2024

oomf debuted tonight and tagged with oomf pic.twitter.com/oEOplmwfrj — clorox line (@clotheslinings) May 19, 2024