Backstage Update On Dalton Castle’s Injury

As PWMania.com reported over the weekend, Dalton Castle will be out for the rest of 2024 after injuring himself during a match against Roderick Strong. Castle was knocked out after receiving a knee to the head, and it was speculated that he had a concussion.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that Castle was not diagnosed with a concussion and is out for the rest of the year due to a different injury.

“Dalton got knocked out by Roderick Strong but apparently was not diagnosed with a concussion. The reason that he’s out for the rest of the year actually has nothing to do with his head but he suffered a different injury and needs surgery. What the injury is, I don’t know specifically.”

Best wishes to Dalton Castle as he recovers.

Castle was the second person on that show to be injured. Skye Blue broke her ankle during a match against Hikaru Shida.