Backstage Update On Darby Allin’s AEW Return

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Darby Allin successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest earlier this week, proudly planting the AEW flag at the peak.

According to Fightful Select, AEW officials do not expect Allin to return in time for this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The delay is primarily due to the challenging descent, which can take anywhere from three to seven days, depending on weather conditions and the climbers’ health.

The report also noted that, given this timeframe, it is highly unlikely Allin will have sufficient time to complete the descent, rest, recover, and travel to Glendale, Arizona in time for the event.