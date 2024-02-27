Backstage Update On Giulia’s Status With STARDOM

Tokyo Sports reports that reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia is set to finish up her run with STARDOM at the end of March once her contract with the company officially expires. This comes after it was speculated for a number of months that Giulia was headed to WWE, with the company having significant interest in the top Japanese star.

According to Fightful Select, if Giulia does sign with WWE, then she will join the NXT brand first prior to the main roster and her English is much better than people think despite The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that Giulia may take some time off after her STARDOM contract expires in order to get better in the English language.