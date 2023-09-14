Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s Future Amidst Reports Of Her Heading To WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jade Cargill is expected to sign with WWE after finishing her contract with AEW this week. She rematched with AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander at the Rampage tapings in Cincinnati on Wednesday, which will air on Friday. According to sources within both companies, Cargill is on his way to WWE.

According to AEW sources, Cargill’s current contract could expire as soon as this week. While there was talk of Cargill staying with AEW, nothing new was ever agreed upon as of last word.

Cargill is not currently scheduled for any AEW dates, according to PWInsider. If and when her contract expires, she will be free to sign with anyone.

According to PWInsider, some AEW employees believe Cargill is leaving to work for the WWE NXT brand, but this has not been confirmed.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Cargill was greeted by several AEW roster members when he returned to the backstage area following last night’s match with Statlander.

Cargill then hugged many of her coworkers, which was interpreted as a farewell by those within AEW. This comes after it was previously revealed that a “teary-eyed” Cargill and Statlander had a post-game embrace and show of respect.

There’s no word on why Cargill wants to sign with WWE, but one source says the move isn’t motivated by money. Cargill’s AEW contract had been discussed during the summer, when she was taking planned time off after Double Or Nothing. According to WWE sources, her AEW contract may be structured in such a way that she can sign with WWE soon. Cargill was rumored to be holding option years in AEW, but this has yet to be confirmed.

While many in AEW believe Cargill is on her way to WWE, there has been no mention of Cargill explicitly stating that she is leaving for WWE. Instead, Cargill stated that she plans to devote her time to her family and the softball team she co-owns with her husband, 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame candidate Brandon Phillips. The Texas Smoke, the fourth franchise of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, was announced by the couple in March. The team from Austin, Texas, won the 2023 WPF regular season with a 22-14 record, then swept their opponents in the Championship Series to become the first WPF Champions.

Cargill does have a team of representatives for her deals, but it is unclear whether she has had any discussions with WWE.

According to the latest report, some top WWE Superstars knew Cargill was joining the company as early as last week, and it was a topic of discussion backstage at RAW. This stems from WWE insider Boozer Rasslin teasing Cargill’s arrival on September 9, just a few days before her surprise return on AEW Collision that night.