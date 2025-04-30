Cope Says He’s Likely To Retire At The End Of His AEW Contract

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Cope appeared on “First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo” to discuss various topics, including how much longer he plans to wrestle before retiring.

Cope said, “Not much longer. The schedule is far better than what it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now. I’ll have a match and it’ll take me a good week to finally start walking normal. I’ve realized now, I’m 51 years old, I figure I have until maybe 53, the end of this contract, and then it’s probably time to call it a day and get out while I can still limp away [laughs]. Lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after.”

