Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/7/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, marking the first show of 2026. The event will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a featured singles match, ROH World Champion Bandido will face La Facción Ingobernable’s ROH World Tag Team Champion, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara. Additionally, “Timeless” Toni Storm will take on Marina Shafir from The Death Riders in another singles bout.

Previously announced for the show is a Lights Out Match featuring “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland against The Opps, which consists of AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK.

Furthermore, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion and a member of The Death Riders, will compete against Shelton Benjamin, known as “The Standard of Excellence” from The Hurt Syndicate, in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

