Tony Khan Explains Mercedes Mone’s Booking After Recent Losses

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with The Takedown, including Mercedes Moné and her recent booking after losses to Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale.

Khan said, “Mercedes is tremendous to work with. I had been adamant about building Mercedes up and having Mercedes continue to win and win and win. And then finally you have this match that was such a huge, huge match and I felt like could have main evented many shows, and was presented as a main event match on All In Texas as part of the biggest show we’ve ever had in North America with Mercedes versus Toni Storm: the TBS Champion versus the World Champion for the world title. I felt like that was the perfect time for Mercedes to have her undefeated run end, was at All In Texas when it felt like she was going to win like she was inevitable. She never loses…and Timeless Toni Storm picked up that great win.”

On Moné and Storm potentially facing each other again down the road:

“They have this incredible chemistry that has carried over. It continues to exist, and I would expect to see them again involved down the line because they’re two of our greatest stars. They have incredible chemistry and there’s so much meat on that bone.”

