Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Role On AEW’s Disciplinary Committee

Professional wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson discussed various topics with The Daily Star, including his role on AEW’s disciplinary committee.

Danielson said, “Yeah, who has the perspective of like, okay, so from like the business side, so one of there’s two other people on the disciplinary committee, one’s a lawyer, one’s our chief financial officer maybe.”

On how each member approaches it with a different perspective:

“But it has like a very business background, and they come at it from, we all come at it from different perspectives. We all, I think we’re all good at listening to each other and hearing each other’s perspectives, and then using those perspectives to weigh and balance, whatever the outcomes might be.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)