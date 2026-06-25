Backstage Update On Mick Foley’s AEW Status

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley officially signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) last month. At the time, it was reported that he would appear at all of AEW’s pay-per-view (PPV) shows and some television shows for the foreseeable future.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest F4WOnline.com Daily Update, Foley will not be appearing at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view event. Meltzer noted that Foley had a prior commitment to a comedy show in Seabrook, New Hampshire, this weekend, and that while he attempted to reschedule, he was ultimately unable to do so. As a result, he will be absent from the event in San Jose, California.

Meltzer also mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Foley may not be available for an October pay-per-view due to some overseas trips planned that month. However, the expectation is that he will be in Montreal for the AEW Redemption event, although he is also listed for a show in Raleigh that same night. Meltzer indicated that Foley will likely be in Montreal and definitely in London, and he is working to keep his Wednesdays free going forward, along with all pay-per-views in September, November, and December.

The Montreal show, AEW Redemption, is the inaugural July pay-per-view event, scheduled for July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Notably, Foley’s official website does not list an event for the same night as Redemption; instead, it currently lists a GalaxyCon appearance in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, July 25. This allows him the potential to attend Redemption, provided he can arrange travel from Raleigh in time. Additionally, Meltzer stated that Foley would be available for AEW’s Dynamite shows “when they need him” and will also appear at all or most pay-per-views, including All In: London in late August.