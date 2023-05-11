Backstage Update On Miro And Thunder Rosa’s AEW Return On Dynamite

Miro and Thunder Rosa made unexpected appearances on this week’s AEW Dynamite from Detroit.

Renee Paquette stopped Miro backstage early in the show and asked him why he was there. Miro only stared at Paquette before walking into the office of AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.

Miro’s return was later mentioned by the announcers, and cameras went Paquette, who was waiting outside Khan’s office for a follow-up. Rosa then appeared and stated that tonight appears to be a good night to get some answers from Khan. She also entered Khan’s office, but that was the last we saw of Miro and Rosa on Wednesday night’s episode.

Fightful Select has confirmed that this week’s surprise returns are directly related to the impending AEW Collision debut, as previously speculated. It appears that both wrestlers will be on the Collision roster.

Khan appeared on this week’s Dynamite to release a statement and teaser for the new Collision show, which will premiere next Wednesday on TNT and later TBS. You can read a new story on huge plans for Collision, rumours of an AEW brand split, CM Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite, and more by clicking here.

Miro hasn’t wrestled since joining forces with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat current AEW World Trios Champions House of Black at AEW All Out on September 4, 2022. He was teased for a new storyline, and it was later revealed that he declined creative proposals that would have put him working with Adam Page. Miro, who has done some acting since his hiatus from AEW, wrestled only four times in 2022.

Rosa has not competed since August 10, 2022, when she teamed with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida to defeat Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura, and Nyla Rose at the Elevation tapings. Due to an injury, she relinquished the AEW Women’s World Title in November and returned in February to conduct Spanish commentary work. Rosa has also been in backstage brawls with other wrestlers.

We don’t know when Rosa and Miro will return to the ring, but we’ll keep you updated.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. The following are highlights from Wednesday night’s Dynamite: