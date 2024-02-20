Backstage Update On Shotzi’s Knee Injury

Shotzi is preparing to go under the knife.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star suffered a bad knee injury while filming her NXT Women’s Championship showdown against Lyra Valkyria for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT last Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

The match, which had to be stopped, led to Shotzi being pulled from her scheduled Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the word making the rounds backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw this week at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. that Shotzi is in Birmingham, AL. preparing to undergo knee surgery.

