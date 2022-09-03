Backstage Update on WWE Clash at the Castle, Match Order and Kickoff Match Plans

Today’s Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show match will feature Madcap Moss and The Street Profits against Theory and Alpha Academy.

The main event is scheduled to get the most time out of all the matches, according to Fightful Select.

It’s worth noting that Paul Heyman and WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos aren’t on the list.

Click here for a possible spoiler for today’s show.

Here is the current planned match order for today’s show:

Kickoff Pre-show

Madcap Moss and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

You can click here to join our live Clash at The Castle coverage and Viewing Party.